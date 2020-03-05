Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Marjorie Horn


1929 - 2020
Marjorie Horn Obituary
Marjorie Horn

Neenah - Marjorie D. Horn passed away after a long fight with dementia on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born July 8, 1929 in Tigerton, WI to the late Paul and Frieda Kriegel. Marge married the love of her life Jack H. Horn on April 14, 1951 and would have celebrated 69 happy music filled years together this April. Marge loved music and at a very young age her and her 2 sisters under the name The Kriegel Sisters had a half hour music program on the Shawano radio station. Marge continued on in different bands and taught many years on her own and at Hager's Music in Appleton, WI. The last band she was in was with her sister Lila. They were known as Lila Schenk and The Good Times Band.

Marjorie is survived by her husband Jack; children Vern (Fran) Horn, Diane Horn (Randy Tyler); grandchildren Bruce (Debi) Horn, Kevin Horn; great grandchildren Samantha (Brian) Hidde, Milwaukee; Jacquelyn Tripp-Talavera (Lazaraus Talavera), Appleton, Mariah Horn (Henry Kaiser), Neenah; Madi Horn, Appleton; great great grandson Ryder Christianson, Neenah. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Delores Diener (Kenny), Lila Schenk (Bud), mother-in-law Muriel Blob, father-in-law Harold Horn, sister-in-law Lois Nelson.

Per Jack and Marge's request there will be no funeral services. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Parkview in Oshkosh for all the tender loving care they gave to Marge and Jack over the last 5 years. They became their second family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
