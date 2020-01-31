Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Marjorie Kellberg
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Marjorie Ioas Kellberg


1927 - 2020
Marjorie Ioas Kellberg Obituary
Marjorie Ioas Kellberg

Neenah - Marjorie Ioas Kellberg, age 92, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Appleton, WI. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Private ceremony and Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fox Valley Humane Society in memory of Marjorie.

Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151. Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
