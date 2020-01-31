|
|
Marjorie Ioas Kellberg
Neenah - Marjorie Ioas Kellberg, age 92, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Appleton, WI. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Private ceremony and Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fox Valley Humane Society in memory of Marjorie.
Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151. Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020