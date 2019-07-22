|
Marjorie J. Gretzinger
Township of Waukechon - Marjorie J. Gretzinger, age 89 of the Township of Waukechon, Shawano County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Maple Lane Health Care Center in the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County.
Marjorie Jean Danley was born on March 8, 1930 in Clintonville. Daughter to the late Silas S. and Martha E. (Carlson) Danley. She was raised in Clintonville and later married to Frank J. Gretzinger on September 27, 1947. They had a large dairy farm and raised Christmas trees. Marjorie loved her time in the kitchen and keeping a home while she raised her 11 children and granddaughter. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include:
Her daughters: Sharon Gretzinger, Shawano
Kathy (Tom) Magee, Clintonville
Her sons: Bob (Pam) Gretzinger, Clintonville
Frank Gretzinger Jr. (Special Friend: Sarah "Lynn"Amundson), Pulaski
Eugene (Tammie) Gretzinger, David (Debbie) Gretzinger,
Donnie (Melody) Gretzinger, Rodney (Maranita) Gretzinger, Todd Gretzinger and Tim Gretzinger all of Shawano, and Roy (Sharon Green Gretzinger) Gretzinger, Pella.
24 Grandchildren, 43 Great-Grandchildren, & 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
A brother-in-law: John Garofalo.
Sisters-in-law: Marcella Gretzinger & Delores Danley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank on June 1, 2011, a grandson Jeff Gretzinger, sisters Blanche Garofalo & Donna Mae Schimmelphenning, a brother Clarence Danley, a brother-in-law Earl Schimmelphenning, and a grandson-in-law Justin Kleczka.
Marjorie's funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Calvary Apostolic Church, Clintonville with Rev. Leslie Dunn officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting her family with the arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 23, 2019