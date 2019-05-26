Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pathways Church
311 Evergreen Drive
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Pathways Church
311 Evergreen Drive
Appleton, WI
Appleton - Marjorie Jane Hirnschall-Greil-Kapitzke, age 83, of Appleton, passed away on May 17, 2019. Marjorie was born on October 4, 1935 in Pine River, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Alice (Kufahl) Hirnschall. She left school early to start a family, but proudly returned later to get her GED. When she was 17 she married Louis Greil, Sr. and started a family. In 1964 her husband Louis passed away. On July 26, 1969 she married Harold Kapitzke in Waukegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 2017.She loved bowling, bible study, playing games and doing crossword puzzles. She was a talented accordian player and cook. She also loved sharing food she prepared with love, with her many family and friends. She was a member of Pathways Church in Appleton and the church's bible study and life group.

She will be sadly missed by 3 daughters, Susan J Greil of Appleton, Donna M Strachan of Oshkosh and Cheryl L. Kapitzke of Appleton, grandchildren, Dana, Rebecca, Justin, Nathan and Cassandra, siblings, Marcia Dalke, Sharon Skeens and Diane Rell as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Louis and her second husband Harold, her son Louis Greil, Jr. one granddaughter Sarah and two brothers, Robert and Elliott Hirnschall.

Funeral Services for Marjorie will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00pm at Pathways Church, 311 Evergreen Drive in Appleton. There will be a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019
