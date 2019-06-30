|
Marjorie Koepke
Appleton - Marjorie Benson Koepke, 87, of Appleton, WI, died peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Benson and her late husband of 51 years, Orville Koepke. Marge was a graduate of Appleton High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Marge began her career as an elementary teacher in Stevens Point and within a few years Marge and her family moved back to Appleton and spent the rest of her teaching career at McKinley School, retiring in 1997. Many students may remember her by "Mrs. Cupcake". She was lucky to work within a team of wonderful people. Marge has touched many lives within the Fox Valley. She was an avid reader and belonged to at least two book clubs. She was an active member of the Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (FVUUF) and volunteered for several organizations including: Leaven, Sexual Assault Crisis Center and for many Democratic political candidates. Marge was always engaging people with interesting conversations and was a caring and passionate person. She loved her time spent with her family, neighbors, friends and classmates. She enjoyed many vacations from Florida to Europe to Door County.
Marge is survived by her three children - Mark (Sarah) Koepke of St Paul, MN, Kim Koepke (Bob Jelenik) of Appleton, WI, and Tori (Mike) Schroeder of Appleton, WI; five grandchildren - Brigitte, Tristan, Noah, Megan and Emma; four great grandchildren - Josiah, Florence (Renny), P. Arlo and Samson; sister Marilyn (David) Mebane of Madison, WI and two nieces Margery (Cliff) Wakefield and Suzanne Benevenga along with their children Dave, John and Emma, as well as many "Benson" cousins including Jane (Greg) Wypiszynski and Jim Benson both of Oshkosh, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2600 Philip Lane, Appleton, WI, on July 20th. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, with the service beginning at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the organizations that Marge was passionate about: Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Leaven, Pillars Fox Valley Warming Shelter, or the Appleton Education Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, the ThedaCare Hospice team and mom's many friends and neighbors for their love and support. We would like to thank you all individually, however the list would be too long. She had a wonderful life because of all of you! Be kind.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019