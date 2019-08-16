|
Marjorie L. Boeder
Wayside - Marjorie L. (Lemke) Boeder, 87, Wayside, passed away suddenly from a heart attack at a local hospital on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1932 in the Town of Rantoul to the late John F. and Elona (Biedenbender) Lemke, and she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Marjorie graduated from Chilton High School at the age of 16, and, due to her math and office skills, she was soon recruited by the Chilton City Clerk to be the Deputy City Clerk of Chilton, a role she served happily for five years.
Marjorie resigned her position to build a new life with the late Rudolph Boeder on his family's homestead farm in the Town of Morrison. Rudy and Marjorie married on May 29, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul, and they enjoyed a two-week honeymoon trip to Florida, stopping at many interesting places along the way. Thereafter, Marjorie worked side by side with her husband, operating their family farm for over 25 years. They both remained living on the farm for the rest of their lives.
Marjorie fought a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis and had several brushes with death, yet she always remained steadfast in her faith in God and family. As a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside, Marjorie enjoyed singing and had a very beautiful voice. She also loved cooking, baking, bookkeeping, cleaning, antiquing, music, playing cards, and, most of all, spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Thomas Boeder, Victor (Diane) Boeder, Diane (Fiancé Tom Horkman), Boeder, and Mark Boeder; six grandchildren: Jessica, Miranda, Donna, William, Kristine and Timothy; nine great grandchildren; a brother: Charles Lemke; sister-in-law: Floretta Lemke; a son-in-law: Pete Kristof; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her husband Rudolph; a daughter Debralie Kristof; her siblings: Myron Lemke, Geraldine Lemke, John H. Lemke, an infant sister; six sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church, Wayside, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Kyle Wangelin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
NICKEL FUNERAL HOME, Morrison is assisting the family. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established benefitting Zion Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019