Marjorie Ohlrogge
Marjorie L. Ohlrogge


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie L. Ohlrogge Obituary
Marjorie L. Ohlrogge

Neenah - Marjorie L. Ohlrogge, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1923 to the late Archibald and Marie Sugden. Marjorie married Ellis Ohlrogge on September 6, 1947 and they were blessed with two daughters. She was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjorie had a passion of painting and loved to travel around the United States in their family's motor home. She was also very involved with the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Marjorie was loved dearly by her family and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Kurt Adams) Mykel and Marie (Ed Brendemihl) Ohlrogge; grandchildren, Shanta (Justin) Burton, Angela (Ashley) Henry and Paul Ohlrogge; great grandchildren, Connor and Charlotte Burton. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Ohlrogge, and brothers David and Larry Sugden

A small family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah at a later date.

www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
