Marjorie L. Panzenhagen
Waupaca - Marjorie (nee: Burns) Panzenhagen, age 86, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Neenah and Hortonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI. She was born on September 14, 1933 in Appleton, WI; the daughter of the late Robert and Lenore (Thern) Burns. Marjorie was raised in Hortonville and attended Hortonville High School. She was a graduate of Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing. On July 14, 1956, she married the love of her life, Gerald J. Panzenhagen, in Hortonville and together they raised two children in Neenah before moving to Waupaca in 1972.
Marge was the head nurse of obstetrics at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah before assuming an RN position at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was an active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of the Waupaca Curling Club and the Waupaca Country Club. One of her greatest joys was in spending time with her grandchildren. Marge was an avid golfer, bridge player, and "Loonies" fraternity member. She loved to travel with family and friends, and enjoyed the beauty of Shadow Lake and the Chain O' Lakes in Waupaca. Marge was a woman of strong character and a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. In her later years, she enjoyed time spent with her good friend, Arlin "Butts" Barden.
Marge will be sadly missed by her two children, Denise Zantow of Milwaukee and her family, Matthew (fianceé, Katie) and Emily (significant other, Matthew) and Scott (Joan) Panzenhagen of Waupaca and their family, Alex and Justine. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lenore Burns; her husband, Gerald Panzenhagen; two sisters, Arlouine and Audrey; and a brother, Clifford.
A Celebration of Marge's Life will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Ben Kempfert will officiate. A visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. A memorial has been established to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waupaca or to ThedaCare at Home Hospice of Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020