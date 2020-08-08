1/2
Marjorie Sampson
1921 - 2020
Marjorie Sampson

Fremont - Marjorie Esther Sampson, age 99, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Care Partners in Hortonville. She was born on July 9, 1921 in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late John and Esther (Olson) Bentle. On July 24, Marjorie married Glenn Sampson atSt. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. During WWII Glenn and Marjorie moved to Portland, OR where they both worked for Kaiser shipbuilders for two years. Glenn was then sent to Japan to serve in the US Army Marjorie returned to Wisconsin with their young son, Gary. Glenn and Marjorie were avid car enthusiasts and Marjorie enjoyed cleaning their cars, entering them in parades and participating in car clubs including the Stevens Point Old Car Club and the Iola Car Show. They were also members of the Dale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. Glenn and Marjorie also enjoyed spending time camping with their best friends, the late Doc and Linda Neuschafer. Glenn preceded her in death on May 31, 2012. Marjorie was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Susan (Lloyd) Mathison;, Fremont; a daughter-in-law, Penny Sampson, Watertown; 8 grandchildren, Kathy(Lee)Bougneit, Gary Sampson, Jr., Michael(Fiance, Theresa)Sampson, Lisa Backler, Jean Sommers, Cari(Dan)Gregerson, Terri Jo(Ed)Danke, and Michelle(Jeff)Lauson; 20 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, Willard(Natalie)Rieckmann and Ralph Rieckmann; ; a brother-in-law,Harold Bahrke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary; a granddaughter, Michelle Fredock, two brothers, Wayne(Marion)Rieckmann and Emerson(Deloris)Rieckmann; two brothers-in-law, Robert(Ruby) Sampson and Bernard(Gladys)Sampson, two sisters-in-law, Marie Rieckmann and Carol Bahrke

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Lincoln St., Weyauwega. Father Matthew Rappl will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 9:00 am until the time of service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
