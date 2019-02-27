|
Marjorie "Marge" (Gorr) Westphal
Neenah - Marjorie "Marge" (Gorr) Westphal died on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah. She was born on March 28, 1931, in Neenah to George and Ethel (Kalt) Gorr, attended various one-room country schools in the area and graduated from Neenah High School in 1948. On June 4, 1949, Marge married Milton Westphal, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2013, after more than 63 years together. Four children were born to them: Laurel (Michael) Birr, of Larsen; Nancy (Ralph) Johnson, of Madison; Mark (Sue) Westphal, of Neenah; and Melanie (Alan) Blechl, of Neenah. There are three beloved granddaughters, Season (Ben Dorow) Westphal, Nikki Johnson, and Alana Blechl. Mara Dorow is her precious great-granddaughter. Marge is further survived by two nieces, two nephews, and four cousins who were more like brothers and sisters to her.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Milt; a sister, Joanne Sievert; her parents, George and Ethel Gorr; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Meta Westphal; a dear cousin, Richard "Dick" Breaker; and many other relatives and life-long friends.
Marge was employed by the Neenah Joint School District for 25 years - 23 of those as secretary at Clayton Elementary School; a job she loved and retired from in 1995. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church-Clayton and its Ladies Circle for her entire adult life. Marge was a member of the Winnebago County Home and Community Extension (Homemakers), individual club being Spring Valley HCE, sang with the YMCA Y-Nots for many years, volunteered with the Theda Clark Auxiliary, enjoyed volunteering at Tullar School in the reading program for the past several years, also meeting with various friends and family for breakfast or lunch, and playing dominoes.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3703 Fairview Rd., Neenah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Paul Meier officiating. Inurnment will be in the Clayton Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are being established for Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Wisconsin.
Marge's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the entire staff of Emerald Ridge for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 27, 2019