|
|
Marjory L. Hull
Kimberly - Marjory Lois Rabyor Hull, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 3, 2020 following a stroke. She was born Marjory Lois Rabyor in Edgerton, Wisconsin on June 27, 1930, the daughter of Ethel Vogel Rabyor Foreman and stepfather Lester Foreman.
Marge married Richard Wayne Hull on August 23, 1952. She had 22 great years with him until his death, from Lou Gehrig's disease on January 15, 1974 at which time she had the hard task of raising four teenage children on her own. She worked a good part of her life at U.S. Oil Company, then became a real estate agent and later worked at Kaukauna Housing Authority until the age of 80. She was an active life-time member of Peace United Methodist Church in Kaukauna.
She loved playing bridge, dancing and was an avid golfer, even winning a few trophies. Marge and Wayne were also charter members of Fox Valley Golf Course. She took up the art of Hardanger embroidery and her children have several beautiful pieces hanging in their homes. She was amazingly tough, yet so kind, gentle and selfless. She had a gift for encouraging and supporting people in tough times and helped them to find the positive in any situation. Her biggest joy was her family, whom she loved fiercely. She loved nothing more than spending time with them, which to quote her was "perfect".
She has the unconditional love of her four children: Richard Hull, Lori (Kevin Vanden Boogaard) LeBlanc, Geoff (fiancée Linda Haller) Hull, and Lisa (Dennis) Scherer. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Mike LeBlanc, Bryan (Melissa Quintanilla) LeBlanc, Matt (Jessica) LeBlanc, Luke (Melissa Meyer) LaFave, Nick Hull, Jon Hull, and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, and her brother Robert Rabyor.
A Celebration of Marge's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Peace United Methodist Church, located at 2300 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, with Pastor Lucretia Fehrmann officiating. Burial will be in Milton East Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Marge is being established. For more information or to share a memory of Marge, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Marge's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspire Senior Living for their compassion and care, and to the great staff at ThedaCare Medical Center - Appleton.
We were the luckiest of children to have had her for a mother and she is greatly missed already.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020