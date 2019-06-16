Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
N2385 Municipal Dr
Greenville, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
N2385 Municipal Dr
Greenville, WI
View Map
Mark Allen Jorgenson


Mark Allen Jorgenson

Appleton - Mark Allen Jorgenson, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born to Charles and Bernice (Jorgenson) Jorgenson on February 17, 1962 in Oconomowoc. He married Susanne Dechant on August 23, 1986. Mark worked in the printing industry since the age of 14 until he was no longer able to.

Mark enjoyed Motorcycling across the USA with his wife Susanne and numerous friends. He loved going hunting, fishing, and being out in nature. Mark enjoyed spending time at his Cabin in Hancock with his family. He volunteered many hours flipping burgers for the Blue Star Mothers.

Mark is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susanne; his daughter Genifer (Doug) Schaefer; his son Craig (Kimberly) Jorgenson; mother Bernice Jorgenson; grandchildren: Aaliyah, Gerald, Emily and Autumn Schaefer; Andrew, Lexi Rhien, Lucas and Lena Jorgenson; brothers: John (Mimi) Jorgenson and James (Connie) Jorgenson; sisters: Debra (Tony) Skrzecz and Carolyn (Ron) Motley; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Charles.

Funeral services for Mark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N2385 Municipal Dr, Greenville with Deacon Brian Albers officiating. Friends may visit at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family would like to thank the staff of ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center and ThedaCare at Home hospice, especially Christina, Jessica, and Katie.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
