Mark Anthony Orvis
December 2, 1958 to March 7, 2020
Mark passed due to a snowmobile accident in Langlade County, Wisconsin. Mark was born in
Los Angeles, CA to Richard Orvis and Lou Ann (Orvis) Vander Wielen of Lancaster, CA. The family moved to Pewaukee, WI where he graduate in 1977 from Waukesha North High School. Mark worked at Peck Meat Packing.
Mark married Rose Castillo, and they were blessed with 2 daughters, Christine and Angela. In 1984, Mark started working for UPS. In 1987, Mark became a UPS delivery driver and spent many hours "on the road." Mark & Rose's Marriage ended.
Mark later married Darlene Hrnjak, and had a daughter, Chelsey. Mark wanted to leave Milwaukee, so in 2017 he accepted a UPS job in Wausau, WI.
Recently Mark received recognition for 30 years of service and an appreciation award for 26 years of safe driving.
Mark was always amazingly handy, updating many homes, having an eye for the beauty Mark embrace a hobby in photography.
He absolutely loved music, and he attended many Live band concerts. Mark had a lifelong love of motorcycles and made some amazing friends because of it. He adored the freedom of the open road. He participated in the Guinness World Record "Parade of Indian Motorcycles" in Hot Springs, AK, in 2019. He had many recreational "toys," including the snowmobile he purchased a week prior to his accident.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard; paternal grandparents: Hart and Toni Orvis; maternal grandparents: Ralph and Caroline Bohne; stepbrother, Patrick Conway and many other relatives and friends.
Mark is survived by his daughters: Christine (Travis) Barker, Angela and Chelsey Orvis; mother, Lou Ann (Tom) Vander Wielen; sister, Carolyn Ann (Rick) Ellis; step-brothers: Tom and Tony Vander Wielen, Tim, John, and Chris Conway; step-sisters: Brenda (Bruce) Sonderegger, Roxann (Jerry) O'Neill, Sheila Schink, Tracey Vander Wielen, Mary Wiberg, Kathi and Bridget Conway.
We will all miss the roar of his motorcycle, his smiling face, loving heart, his eye for the beauty, and his kindness for everyone he met. To Mark, there weren't any strangers, just "Future Friends".
The family wants to thank the first responders: The Antigo/Elcho Fire Department; Sgt. O'Neill & Langlade County, & the Wisc. DNR for quick response, & concern for Mark. A special thank you to John Ballschmieder who performed CPR on Mark, and to Nick, an EMT who drove upon the accident and assisted until first responders arrived.
A celebration of life will be announced, as Mark requested a picnic.
