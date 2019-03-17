Services
Sonoran Skies Mortuary
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
830 South Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
830 South Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh - On Thursday, February 21st, 2019, Mark Bernard Nelezen, loving husband, father, and brother, passed away at the age of 66 in Mesa, Arizona.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Cindy, his daughter Abi Nelezen (Evan Davies), his sister Carlene Flaherty (Doug Flaherty), his nephews Jeff Wheeler (Leigh Gilman) and their children Aaron and Margot, Dan Wheeler (Grace Park) and their son Owen, and Matt Wheeler. He is further survived by sister-in-law Nancy Lee Arts, and many other relatives and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarendon, his mother Marian, and his in-laws, James and Iline Arts.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 830 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. Visitation at 9:30am, service at 11:00am.

The family was assisted by Sonoran Skies Mortuary of Mesa, AZ and Zacherl Funeral Home of Fond du Lac, WI. The family would also like to thank their friends and neighbors in the Mesa Spirit Resort.

Mark had a great run, living life on his terms until the end. He now hits The Trail.

Full Obituary may be found at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com or in the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019
