Mark Bachhuber
Wausaukee - Mark E Bachhuber, age 76, Wausaukee, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. He was born March 5, 1944, son of the late Dr. Alphonse and Priscilla (Haessly) Bachhuber. Mark was a Vietnam veteran and served in the United States Army and National Guard for twenty years. He was a member of VFW Post 7784 in Oneida. Mark was also a proud Scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America and he received his Eagle Scout award when he was 14. Mark was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna for many years, and when he moved up north he became a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Wausaukee.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and traveling. On November 16, 2018, he was united in marriage to Karen (Ostrowski) Kuske. The couple met on the internet and took a 6,400 mile motorcycle ride the first year they were together, went to Alaska for three weeks the next year, and took several bus trips in the following years.
Survived by his wife, Karen Kuske; one son, Mark Jr. (Amanda) Bachhuber; one grandson, Mason Edward Bachhuber; step-children: Jill (Chris) Vanden Langenberg, Bernie (Connie) Kuske, Todd Kuske, and Jeff (Tina) Kuske; and 11 step-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings: Pauline (Robert) Constable, Dave (Linda) Bachhuber and Jane Petrie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Karen and Mary Lee Bachhuber, Jack (Joyce) Ostrowski, Tom (Joan) Ostrowski, and Jim (Rosa) Ostrowski.
Mark was preceded in death by two brothers: Al and John Bachhuber; and one sister, Barbara VanLanen.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Closing Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m. Visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St, Kaukauna, Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating, followed by military honors provided by the Oneida VFW Post 7784 in Oneida.
