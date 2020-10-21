1/1
Mark Birkholz
1954 - 2020
Mark Birkholz

New London - Mark H. Birkholz, age 66, passed away, unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, while a Lake Erie fishing trip in Cleveland Ohio. He was born on March 19, 1954, in New London son of Fred and Arlene (Cruger) Birkholz. Mark lived for his grandkids, family, and friends. Along with his family he owned and operated Pine Tree Supper Club for the past 35 years; but worked there long before that. Mark especially loved hunting, fishing, and his dogs.

He is survived by his life partner, Debbie Engels; mother Arlene Birkholz; children: Cora (Dave) Oberlin, Tara (Marc) Marsh, Lance (Jessica) Birkholz, Alyssa (Ryan) Wichmann, Jessica (Marty) Erlandson, Trisha (Eric) Ladwig, and Tony Engels (Madison); grandchildren: Claira, Annabelle, Nolan, Addison, Clay, Olivia, Owen, Harvey, Scarlett, Wrigley, Easton, Braxton, Eleanor, Kyra, Amari, Chloe, Michael, Marley, and Scarlett; siblings, Sandy Romberg, Corinne (Kim) Dorsey, Debbie Olson (Steve), and Sue (Greg) "Woody" Wood. Mark is further survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Fred, grandparents, and a brother in-law Harold Romberg.

Due to COVID 19, Marks services will be private. The funeral ceremony will be recorded and will be available for viewing following the ceremony on the Cline & Hanson website. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pine Tree at a later date and all are welcome to attend.

GIV'ER GIV'ER GIV'ER






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
