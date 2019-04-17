Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St
Appleton, WI
Mark "Brownie" Brown


Mark "Brownie" Brown Obituary
Mark "Brownie" Brown

Neenah - Mark Brown, "Brownie", age 60, of Neenah, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019
