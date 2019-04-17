|
|
Mark "Brownie" Brown
Neenah - Mark Brown, "Brownie", age 60, of Neenah, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019