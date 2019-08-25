|
|
Mark Cappaert
Kimberly - Mark K. Cappaert, 55, of Kimberly passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born February 18, 1964 a son of the late Joseph and Leone (Guyette) Cappaert.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Marie (Jared Nettekoven) Cappaert; siblings: Tony (Carol), Therese (David) Hansel, John (Wendy), Julia (Larry) Rothe, and Paul (Mary Deichl) Cappaert; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the memorial service at 6:00 pm with Pastor Moira Finley officiating.
A memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences to Mark's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to Ascension (St. Elizabeth) Hospital doctors and staff, Visiting Angels, and special friends Candy and Mark.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019