Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
1964 - 2019
Mark Cappaert Obituary
Mark Cappaert

Kimberly - Mark K. Cappaert, 55, of Kimberly passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born February 18, 1964 a son of the late Joseph and Leone (Guyette) Cappaert.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Marie (Jared Nettekoven) Cappaert; siblings: Tony (Carol), Therese (David) Hansel, John (Wendy), Julia (Larry) Rothe, and Paul (Mary Deichl) Cappaert; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the memorial service at 6:00 pm with Pastor Moira Finley officiating.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences to Mark's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to Ascension (St. Elizabeth) Hospital doctors and staff, Visiting Angels, and special friends Candy and Mark.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
