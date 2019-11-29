Resources
Mark F. "Pete" Malone


1958 - 2019
Oostburg - Mark "Pete" F. Malone, of Oostburg, WI, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Mark was born on March 27, 1958 in Neenah, WI. He was the son of the late Paul and Mildred Malone. He is survived by his 2 children, Kaitlin Woods (Neil), Evansville, IN and Nicholas Malone (Samantha), Shorewood, WI.; his 2 brothers, 2 sisters and their families.

A gathering of family and friends was held in his memory, at his sisters home in Glendale WI. A memorial has been established in his name for Camp Onaway scholarships. Donations may be made in his memory to The Boys and Girls Brigade, 109 W. Columbian Ave., Neenah, WI 54956.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
