|
|
Mark Hanauer
Shawano - Mark A. Hanauer, age 50, of Shawano, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. Mark was born on July 23, 1969, son of Veronica (Holford) Hanauer and the late Daniel Hanauer, Sr. Mark graduated from Shawano High School in 1987. He attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He worked as the director of surveillance at the Menominee Casino, recently retiring after nearly 28 years. On September 21, 1996, Mark was united in marriage to Carey Brautigam at St. Pius Catholic Church in Appleton. To know Mark was to love him, he was a very charming and charismatic man who was humble, kind, and never complained. He had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh. He was very hard working and took great pride in his home and yard, you could often find him cleaning off his driveway with his leaf blower after work. Mark supported every interest his sons had and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. In his free time he enjoyed listening to 80's hairbands, and the occasional Miller Lite. He loved his family dearly and was a wonderful husband, father, and provider.
Mark is survived by: his beloved wife of 23 years, Carey; his sons, Maxwell and Boden; his mother, Veronica Hanauer; his siblings, Dan (Julie) Hanauer, Jr. of Shawano, Dave (Tracy) Hanauer of Middleton, Cynthia (David) Grisa of Keytesville, Missouri, Wendy (Todd) Senzig of Shawano, and Joe (Susan) Hanauer of Madison; mother-in-law, Sue Brautigam of Appleton; brother-in-law, Brad (Colette) Brautigam of Appleton; and sister-in-law, Gina (Jeff) Bojarski of Appleton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives, many friends, and his dog and little buddy, Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his father and his father-in-law, Bob Brautigam.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the family residence, W6403 Town Line Rd., Shawano, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
"It is what it is"
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020