Mark J Feavel
Carrollton, TX - Mark J. Feavel, 70, of Carrollton TX, passed away on February 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends, including brother Ernest Jr, and nephew Young Master Feavel. He was born in Appleton, WI, on July 16, 1948 to Ernest and Rosemary Feavel. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Carol, John and Rudy. Survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Janet Bearden; step children: Renee Jolley, David Bearden, Andy Bearden; grandchildren: Evan, Aaron and Tristan Bearden. Also survived by 9 siblings, nieces and nephews. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1975 he relocated to Texas, because in his words "you don't have to shovel rain".
Mark retired from Yellow Roadway in 2008. Enjoyed golfing and quality time with his friends. Services will be held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Mark's honor to or Metrocrest Services of Farmers Branch TX.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019