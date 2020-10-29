1/1
Mark John Belling
Mark John Belling

Appleton - Mark John Belling, 66, passed away on October 23, 2020 due to complications from contracting COVID-19.

He was born on March 25, 1954 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Waldemar "Jack" Belling and Eileen Muenster. Mark was an amazing father, son, brother, co-worker and friend. He was a man defined by his large personality that was only exceeded by his even larger heart. His joys in life were his family (most importantly his kids), cheering on the Packers and Badgers, indulging in everything to do with history and historical events, sharing his home, his dinner table and a cold beverage with friends and family—all the while sporting an amazing Hawaiian shirt. He worked for 33 years at Pierce Manufacturing and was proud of how he touched every truck.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jane (née Larson), his son Andy (Jessica), daughter Kate, brother Gary, and various brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eileen Belling and his in-laws Darrell and Rosemary Larson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/markjohnbelling in memory of Mark. The St. Jude Foundation is a charity near and dear to their hearts. Both Mark and Jane felt strongly about helping others, especially the children of St. Jude.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (Father's Day Weekend) in Appleton, Wisconsin - Location TBD. Please reach out to Andy (andybelling25@gmail.com) or Kate (kate.belling@gmail.com) for more information.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
