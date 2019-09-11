Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Trettin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark K. Trettin


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark K. Trettin Obituary
Mark K. Trettin

Kaukauna - Mark Kenneth Trettin passed away quietly at home on September 7, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1960 in Kaukauna to Kenneth and Janis (Ward) Trettin. He graduated from FVTC with a degree in computer programming and went to work at Bell Labs /Lucent Technologies in Illinois. He moved back in 2004 to help take care of his parents. In 2009, he landed the job of his dreams at Big Daddy Games (Amusement Devices). He loved spending time at work tinkering with computers, while also being available to help with computers for anyone that asked. He treated everyone he met with respect and made them feel like family. Mark loved spending time at family events, from reunions, weddings and any other reason the family found to get together. He found great joy in going to the casino with his aunts. He could often be found hanging out at Houdini's for food and conversation.

He is survived by his brothers, David (Bonnie-special friend) and Paul (Tracy) Trettin. He was extremely proud of his nieces and nephew, Alanna (Trent-fiance), Alison, Elizabeth and Chad. He will be greatly missed by many, but especially his many aunts, uncles and cousins, his neighbor and friend, Richard Pomeroy, as well as his Houdini family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and many other loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Mark's name. Burial will be in Elm Lawn Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent