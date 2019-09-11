|
|
Mark K. Trettin
Kaukauna - Mark Kenneth Trettin passed away quietly at home on September 7, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1960 in Kaukauna to Kenneth and Janis (Ward) Trettin. He graduated from FVTC with a degree in computer programming and went to work at Bell Labs /Lucent Technologies in Illinois. He moved back in 2004 to help take care of his parents. In 2009, he landed the job of his dreams at Big Daddy Games (Amusement Devices). He loved spending time at work tinkering with computers, while also being available to help with computers for anyone that asked. He treated everyone he met with respect and made them feel like family. Mark loved spending time at family events, from reunions, weddings and any other reason the family found to get together. He found great joy in going to the casino with his aunts. He could often be found hanging out at Houdini's for food and conversation.
He is survived by his brothers, David (Bonnie-special friend) and Paul (Tracy) Trettin. He was extremely proud of his nieces and nephew, Alanna (Trent-fiance), Alison, Elizabeth and Chad. He will be greatly missed by many, but especially his many aunts, uncles and cousins, his neighbor and friend, Richard Pomeroy, as well as his Houdini family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and many other loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Mark's name. Burial will be in Elm Lawn Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 11, 2019