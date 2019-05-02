Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Appleton - Mark P. Mauthe, Appleton, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mark was born on March 16, 1955 in Appleton to Lawrence & Phyllis (Van Vreede) Mauthe.

Mark was a 1972 graduate of Appleton West High School. He loved to travel and compete with the Americanos Drum & Bugle Corps. Mark enjoyed camping, fishing, playing Sheepshead, and was one heck of a pool shot. Mark was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He loved spending time with his family. He was quite the cook, always behind the grill for summer cookouts.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his daughter Rebecca Mauthe (Appleton), sisters; Diane Bates-Schmit (Appleton), Pauline Mauthe (Appleton), Paula (Ken) Skitch (Appleton), brother; Dave (Tracie) Mauthe (Appleton) and brother-in-law Harvey Schaefer (Stockbridge) and special friend Cathy Marx and Rebecca's mother Avis Tomazevic. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father; Lawrence Mauthe, sister; Jane Schaefer, brother-in-law; Steve Schmit, nieces; Kelly Schaefer and Michelle Mauthe.

Memorial services for Mark will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00pm. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Mark's family, please visit Valleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2019
