|
|
Mark Peters
Greenville - On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Mark was diagnosed with stomach cancer and on Sunday, April 28, 2019 Mark showed cancer it would not win and went to join his heavenly father. Mark spent his final hours at home with his most cherished earthly possessions around him, his family. Mark was born on June 29, 1958 to Richard and Virginia (Keller) Peters and spent his entire life in the town of Greenville. On September 16, 1988 he married his "favorite wife" Annette Lemke and they were blessed with 2 amazing children, Nicholas and Paige.
Mark was an amazing man of faith and a great husband and father. He worked in sales for 35 years and was an active member of the Greenville Lions Club. He studied to become a lay minister and served faithfully at his church for many years with children, youth and adults, Just 2 months ago, Mark's dream of serving in full-time ministry came true as he retired from sales and became the Director of Seniors Ministry. He touched many lives and shared the gospel faithfully. He loved God, his family, and his church family.
Mark is survived by his wife, Annette; son, Nick (Corie) Peters and daughter, Paige (Matt) Hotovec; two grandsons, Owen Peters and Nolan Hotovec; mother, Virginia Peters; siblings, Linda Pompa, Dave Peters, John (Barb) Peters, Paul (Kathy) Peters, Diane (Bill) Connor, Andy (Bonnie) Peters, Kay (Rex) Tiffin, Kathi (Kevin) Gay; father-in-law, Dennis Lemke; mother-in-law, Carol Lemke; brother-in-law, Randy Lemke; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Lang and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, brother-in-law, Richard Pompa and nephew, Joseph Peters.
The funeral service for Mark will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Greenville with Rev. Steve Kline officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm. at the CHURCH and again on Friday from 9:00-10:30 am. Burial will be in Dale Union Cemetery, Township of Dale.
A memorial fund is being established in Mark's name, with the intent to continue his passion of helping others and carry on his legacy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019