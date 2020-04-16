|
|
Fox Crossing - Mark Robert McLaughlin passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, April 13th at his home in Fox Crossing. Mark was born and raised in Rockford IL and moved to Appleton WI in 1979. His love of playing basketball in school carried on to his adult years where he remained an avid Milwaukee Bucks fan. His talent off the court was expressed through his innate cooking skills. If you were a patron at Country Kitchen in the 1980's, or ventured to Lake Poygan's Duck Inn in Winneconne during the 90's, Mark was likely the head chef who prepared your meal. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, gardening, and tending to his yard with his loyal companion Indy. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who cared more for others than himself. Although he left us early at the age of 56, his greatest success lives on in the lives of his children. He is survived by his kids Ashley, Ryan, Kee and Kea, grandchildren Junior, Aston, Cienna and Vincent, sisters Wendy Stoica, Debby Reab, Kathy Cotnoir, and mother Dixie Nielsen. Due to the current situation a celebration of life will be held later. Mark would ask you, if you were to die today where would you go, Heaven or hell? To know for sure, say: Jesus, come into my heart, l make you my Lord and Savior.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020