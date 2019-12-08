|
Mark Scherer
Kaukauna - Mark Scherer, age 64, passed away after a short illness on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Born in Kaukauna on October 13, 1955, Mark was one of nine children.
Mark was an artist and an artisan; an explorer and an academic. Curious and nonjudgmental, he marched to the beat of his own drum. Mark was a "funny guy" and had one of the best senses of humor around. He never stopped learning or teaching little life lessons.
Mark attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his undergraduate degree in zoology and for medical school. He completed his residency at Detroit Receiving where he met his future wife and the love of his life, Dr. Patricia Demery, in 1985. The two moved to Wisconsin in 1991 with their four children. Mark practiced at St. Elizabeth's, Appleton Medical Center and his own practice, Scherer Plastic Surgery.
Mark loved tending to the grounds; reading; building and fixing things; stitching up his children on his kitchen table over the years (as he liked to say: "It never hurt him a bit."); watching a good movie (especially one with a good "comeuppance"); playing with his granddaughter, Violet; and going on the family's annual trip to Costa Rica.
Mark will be unimaginably missed by his wife, Patricia (Demery-Scherer); his children, Caity (Dave), Kerry (Jon) and Brendan (Katelyn); his granddaughter, Violet; as well as his large, loving family and too many good friends to list. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Sean, and his parents, John and Joan.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Famliy Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A time of sharing memories will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mark's name to support local conservation efforts.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Rocky & Taras Nut Haus in Dundas (W3239 Dundas Road) after the service on Saturday where we will share stories of Mark.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019