Appleton - Mark W. Haffeman passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 23rd. with his family with him until being taken into the arms of our lord. Mark was born on the August 16, 1953 the son of the Late Lorraine (Hammerseng) & Franklin Haffeman.
Mark is survived by his sisters; Sandra Roebke (Jeff Brunette), Susan Haffeman Lang, Peggy & Dick Forseth and Nancy & Steve Haffeman Bertz.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lorraine and his brother Gary Haffeman, whom he adored and sorely missed and a niece Kim Hamer Schouflet.
Mark is further survived by several nieces and nephews, Paul Roebke, Hadley Haffeman Burger, Brandon Haffeman Bertz, Franklin Forseth and David Forseth.
Mark grew up Catholic and served as an alter boy as a young man. Mark loved his sports and played them well. He played basketball, baseball and softball. In addition, he was an excellent pool shooter. More than anything, Mark loved his time with his family and friends! Always has been very social and made friends daily. His love for motorcycles allowed him to enjoy traveling all throughout the US and Wisconsin.
Mark graduated from UW Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science and a Master Degree in Business. He worked for many area companies as a VP of Purchasing with such companies as Hoffmaster's, Ariens, and Oshkosh Corp.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at The Roxy(571 N. Main St. Oshkosh, Wi.) on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 2-4:30 p.m.. Please join Mark's sisters and their families with a photo or a fun story.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Mark's Name.
Mark's family wishes to thank his many doctor's and nurses and all staff @ St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019