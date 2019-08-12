|
Mark Zielke
Manawa - Mark Steven Zielke, age 64, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The Memorial Mass for Mark will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15a.m. A complete obituary will be in the Wednesday edition of the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019