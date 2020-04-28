Services
1937 - 2020
Little Chute - Marlene A. (Van Boxtel) Brueggeman, age 82, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on April 26, 2020. She was born December 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Norbert and Hilda (Roemer) Van Boxtel.

Marlene lived her whole life in Little Chute. She attended St. John's Grade school and St. John's High School. She was employed at Integrity Mutual Insurance Co., Appleton for 25 years.

Marlene enjoyed camping and all family get togethers. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

On June 17, 1983, Marlene married Dave Brueggeman. He was the "special" person in her life.

Marlene is survived by her husband Dave, daughters: Kathy (Killian) Montanye and her daughter Lisa; Barb (Killian) Sobiesczyk (Don) and their daughters Tiffany, Madalyn and Katelyn; son: Rob Killian (Carrie) and their sons, Matthew and Brock; Marlene's grandchildren: Amber and Kevin and their mom Lee Ann; 2 great granddaughters: Lily and Ella Killian; stepsons: Mike Brueggeman, Steve (Renee) Brueggeman and their children Briana, Alexa and Elayna; brothers: Dan Van Boxtel, Lee (Clare) Van Boxtel; numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved dog Molly and special friends Norma, Sandy and Cliff and Edie and Gene.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Norb and Hilda Van Boxtel, mother and father-in-law, Hugo and Verona Brueggeman; sister-in-law, Germaine Van Boxtel; step grandson, Brett Brueggeman.

In light of the current events, the family will have a private graveside service at Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
