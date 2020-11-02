Marlene A. Winkler
Appleton - Marlene Ann Winkler, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. Marlene was born on September 15, 1935 in Appleton, daughter of William and Therese (Kalz) Stadler. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1953 where she met and fell in love with Arvin Winkler. They wed in 1958 after Arvin returned from the Army. Marlene loved to dance to polka music. They were also members of the Appleton Motorcycle Club. Sadly, Arvin passed in 1995.
Marlene enjoyed outdoor activities including; camping and fishing with her family. In recent years, she loved to play bingo and color in adult coloring books. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially on holidays.
Marlene will be missed by her children: Brenda (Brian) Miller, Cheryl (the late Rob) Fontecchio, Sandra (Robert) Wagner, Donn (Rena) Winkler, and Kathleen (Todd) Lemberger; grandchildren: Abigail (J.D.) Behnke, Elizabeth (fiancé Jared Hohol) Miller, Mitchell Fontecchio, Dakota Winkler, and Miranda Winkler; and great grandchild: Gideon Behnke. She is further survived by her longtime companion: Bernie Malczewski; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Arvin Winkler; son: Randall Winkler; and her sister Carol Matuszak.
The funeral liturgy for Marlene will take place at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 6 , 2020, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 222 E. Fremont St. Appleton, with Father John Katamba officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
We miss you already and we'll love you forever!