|
|
Marlene Ann Redding
Zephyrhills - Marlene Ann (Philippi) Redding age 84, of Zephyrhills, passed away Thursday, November 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born to parents Norman and Ann (Laurer) Philippi in Appleton WI on May 5, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband; Norman Kohl Jr, husband; Forrest Redding, and a stepson Jeff Redding.
She has attended St Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills since she moved here from Appleton WI. 31 years ago.
Survivors include Sons; Gary Kohl (Dawn) and Ronald Kohl (Joan), Daughters; Karen Kohl (Bill), and Barbara Keeley (Curt), Stepchildren; Linda Redding, Dean Redding (Karen) Judy Fornell, grandchildren; Andy Kohl (Shannon), Ryan Kohl (Peggy), Jacob Kohl (Amanda), Kevin Havinga (Nicole), Justin Havinga, Benjamin Havinga, and Crystal Nault, as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be a committal service on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida.
Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel Dade City, FL
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019