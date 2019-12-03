Services
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
For more information about
Marlene Redding
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Redding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Ann Redding


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Ann Redding Obituary
Marlene Ann Redding

Zephyrhills - Marlene Ann (Philippi) Redding age 84, of Zephyrhills, passed away Thursday, November 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Marlene was born to parents Norman and Ann (Laurer) Philippi in Appleton WI on May 5, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband; Norman Kohl Jr, husband; Forrest Redding, and a stepson Jeff Redding.

She has attended St Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills since she moved here from Appleton WI. 31 years ago.

Survivors include Sons; Gary Kohl (Dawn) and Ronald Kohl (Joan), Daughters; Karen Kohl (Bill), and Barbara Keeley (Curt), Stepchildren; Linda Redding, Dean Redding (Karen) Judy Fornell, grandchildren; Andy Kohl (Shannon), Ryan Kohl (Peggy), Jacob Kohl (Amanda), Kevin Havinga (Nicole), Justin Havinga, Benjamin Havinga, and Crystal Nault, as well as 6 great-grandchildren.

There will be a committal service on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida.

Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel Dade City, FL



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent