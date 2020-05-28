Marlene H. Glaze
Menasha - Marlene H. Glaze, age 79, a resident of Menasha, died Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1941 in Reedsville, daughter of the late Clarence and Erma (Nickolaus) Maertz. Marlene graduated from Dr. Martin Lutheran High School, Class of 1959 and Dr. Martin Lutheran College, Class of 1963 in New Ulm, MN. On July 7, 1963 she married Jerald Glaze at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Marlene taught lower grades at St. John's Lutheran School, Maribel for several years and later had an in - home day care for 21 years. As a member of Riverview Lutheran Church she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in LWMS activities and loved visiting church shut ins. She tour directed, with her husband, for 30 years at Nationwide Travelers, Appleton. As a volunteer she spent numerous years at the Hearthstone Home, Bargain Garden Thrift store, and the PAC. Marlene was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed politics, and was a poll worker for many years. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerry Glaze, Menasha; her children: Sheryl (Todd) Jaskolski, Black Creek, Kerri (Rick) Lorge, Neenah, Pam (Steve) Nickles, Appleton, Randall (Jennifer) Glaze, Brillion; 11 grandchildren: Sasha (Jared), Alissa (Jason), Noell, Brittany, Stephanie, Trent, Aubrey, Chandler (Jason), Chelsea (Zac), Kristen (fiancé Cam) and Lillian; six great grandchildren and another one due in August; and a brother and sister-in-law: Ron (Nancy Cornelius) Maertz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step father: Elmer Haese; a brother and sister-in-law: Howard (Gertrude) Maertz; an infant sister; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Richard & Irene (Dreesen) Glaze; and a sister-in-law: Janet Glaze. A Memorial Service for Marlene will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverview Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour Street, Appleton. Officiating at the Memorial Service will be the Rev. Timothy Wagner & the Rev. Dennis Belter. The family will greet relatives and friends at Riverview Lutheran Church, Appleton, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial of her cremated remains will occur at St. John St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Reedsville. The service will also be live streamed and archived at www.riverviewlutheran.org/onlineworship. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Theda Care at Home and Hospice, especially nurse Loraine, for the wonderful care extended to Marlene and her family. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Memorials are appreciated and a fund will be established at a later date in Marlene's name. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com The Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville is assisting the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.