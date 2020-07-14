Marlene J. Beckman
Crystal Falls - Marlene J. Beckman, 84, of Crystal Falls, Mich., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 21, 1936, in New London, Wis., daughter of the late Albert and Lorraine (Hobbs) Handschke. Marlene grew up in New London and was a graduate of New London High School. On October 9, 1954 she was united in marriage to Eugene Beckman. The couple spent the first year of their marriage in Missouri, while Gene complete his service in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood. In 1955, they moved to Clintonville, Wis., where they lived until 2008, when they moved to Crystal Falls. Gene preceded her in death on September 10, 2009.
Marlene enjoyed sewing, gardening and caring for her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Seefeldt, Clintonville, Wis., and Debra (Del) Zilisch, Crystal Falls, Mich.; one brother, Marvyn (Dolores) Handschke, New London, Wis.; one sister, Cherri (Chris) Berg, Appleton, Wis.; one grandson, Marshal (Kristin) Shields, Merrimac, Wis.; three great-grandchildren, Jake, Olivia and Colton; and by three nephews and one niece, Mark, Bruce, CJ and Cindy.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gene; Marlene was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Handschke.
In accordance with Marlene's wishes, private family services will be held.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Marlene's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich. to honor Marlene's legacy of life.