Marlene R. Ferge
New London - Marlene Rae Ferge, age 75 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Manawa Community Nursing Center. She was born on February 7, 1944 in New London, daughter of the late Clarence and Martha (Rast) Ferge. Marlene loved the Green Bay Packers, collecting teddy bears and donating toys to the needy in New London for Christmas. She enjoyed doing yard work, getting together with friends for coffee and going to Bible class. She was a life-long member of Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church in New London.
Marlene is survived by close nephew and long-time caregiver, Richard (Anne) Ferge, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
The Christian Funeral for Marlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery.
