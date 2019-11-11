Services
Marlin E. Hull


1936 - 2019
Marlin E. Hull

Neenah - Marlin E. Hull, age 83, passed away on November 8, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Marlin was born May 19, 1936 in Wittenberg, WI, son of the late Raymond and Sadonia (Fuhrman) Hull. He proudly served his country in the U. S. National Guard with the Red Arrow 8 Infantry Brigade. In his earlier years, Marlin was employed at the Neenah Foundry Co. He then went on to work for various construction companies as an Iron Worker until his retirement.

Marlin was a wildlife enthusiast. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he was featured in magazine articles and won many contests for his bass fishing - from which he possessed many trophy mounts. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in his back yard.

Marlin will be missed by his surviving wife of 64 years, Betty; his children: Marlin A., David, Roxane (Jeff), Christine (Jeff), Melody (Tim), and Holly (Dean); grandchildren: Crystal, Autumn, Paul, Brittany, Craig, Heather, and Madalyn; great grandchildren: Aryah, Riley, Izayah, Hunter, Ethan, Makenah, and Aubrey. He is further survived by his sister Elaine (Gene) Balke, sister and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, son Roderick, son-in-law Chris, and sister and brothers-in-law.

Marlin was loved and will be missed by many.

Per his wishes, there will be no services held. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the , 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1002

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
