Marlou W. Bartelt
Dallas, TX - Marlou Bartelt, age 86, passed safely into the arms of her waiting Lord on Monday, April 1. Marlou was born in St. Louis, MO on October 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Vera (Walker) Czarnecki and Earl F. Kimbrel. On May 8, 1954 she married the love of her life, James Bartelt, in Chicago. The couple later relocated to the Fox Valley. For most of her working years, she was a travel agent at the AAA office in Appleton. She loved to plan travel and meet new people and being around the high schoolers who came in to sell memberships in the evenings. They all loved her and her sense of humor. Marlou was a longtime and faithful member of Riverview Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton, where she was a member of the Ladies' guild.
Marlou had a zest for life that was contagious, greeting all with a smile and a hug. She loved to talk and sing and was a master of crossword puzzles. If Marlou wasn't conversing, she was reading. She loved books and was a great story teller. Her granddaughters will treasure the story books she wrote for them and the detailed bedtime stories that she would tell.
Family was everything to Marlou and she made trips often to Texas to be with her daughter and two granddaughters who she loved dearly. She lived out her final years in Dallas with them.
Marlou is survived by her daughter Kerry (Bartelt) Werra of Dallas, Texas and her daughters Peyton and Kendall. Marlou is also survived by her sister Maxine Miller of Chicago, IL and her best friend for life since the age of 9, Rosemary (Murray) Faleni of Park Ridge, IL. Marlou is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Bartelt, her parents Vera and Harry Czarnecki and her older sister Myrna.
The funeral services will be held at Riverview Ev. Lutheran Church, 136 Seymour Street, on Saturday April 13th at 1:00 PM. Visitation at the church from 12 Noon until time of service. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery. To share a memory about Marlou, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019