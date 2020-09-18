1/1
Marlys Lillehaugen Carlson
Marlys Lillehaugen Carlson

Marlys Lillehaugen Carlson, age 89, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Marlys was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, C. Miles Carlson. She leaves two daughters, Kathleen (Terry) Schnell and Kristine (Timothy) Edison; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Lindsey) Schnell, Kari (Russell) Soper, David (Kimberly) Schnell, Laura (Benjamin) Kallen, Ethan (Rachel) Schnell and Hannah Edison; five great-grandchildren, Theodore David and William Henry Schnell, Timothy James (TJ) and Emma Kristine Soper, and Miles Joseph Kallen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born and raised on a farm near Whitman, North Dakota. Marlys was the daughter of Sigvald and Olga Lillehaugen. Valedictorian of her high school class, Marlys went on to be one of the first to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the new program at the University of North Dakota. While at school she played clarinet in the marching band and met Miles. It was at the Lutheran Student Association that Marlys volunteered to accompany Miles on piano for an upcoming solo. That was the beginning of a lifetime of sharing their love for music. They were married on September 12, 1953.

Marlys enjoyed a balance between raising her daughters and building her career. She worked at the bedside in obstetrics for many years, and later taught at the School of Practical Nursing in Joliet, Illinois until her retirement in 1989. A woman of faith, she volunteered in her church and community. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, crafter of homemade greeting cards and a proud Norwegian-American.

A small family memorial service was held at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin on September 12, 2020. Pastor Dan Thews lead the gathering which included all of Marlys's children and grandchildren via Zoom. The family plans to host a Memorial Gathering for extended family and friends in the spring of 2021 at which time she will be laid to rest with Miles at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Appleton, Wisconsin (faithfoxvalley.org) or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org/donate).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory in Joliet, Illinois

For information (815) 744-0022 or to leave a condolence to the family you can visit her Tribute Page at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
