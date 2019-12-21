|
|
Marshall Justin Wolfe
Appleton - Marshall Justin Wolfe, age 82, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1937 to the late Benjamin and Miriam (Goodman) Wolfe in Springfield, Massachusetts. On October 16, 1960 he married the love of his life Ann Lear. Marshall proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer shortly after the Korean Conflict in the DMZ. He spent his early years as an accountant, but later found a passion for teaching children with special needs.
Marshall enjoyed music of all types, mostly Ray Charles and operas by Puccini. He also played accordion and learned to play piano by ear. He loved watching Wisconsin Badger football and basketball. Marshall will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of dogs. Most of all, Marshall cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Marshall is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann; his children: Sarra (Ben) Segovia, Jaime (Brent) Dybul, and Eric (Carmen) Wolfe; his grandchildren: Clayton (Will) Segovia, Clinton Dybul, Jenna (Stacey) Dybul, and Jessica and Jordan Wolfe; great grandchild Julian Dybul; sister-in-law Deidra Wolfe; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Herbert Wolfe and his sister Beverly (Solomon) Cohen.
A memorial service for Marshall will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019