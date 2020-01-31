|
Martha Kilishek
Menasha - Martha Jane Kilishek, 83, of Menasha, WI, died January 24, 2020. Daughter of Henry Skinner and Audry Maples, wife to the late Charles "Bucky" Kilishek, Martha passed away at Oakridge Gardens Nursing home. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by children: Joe (Vicki), Tim (Todd), and Karin Kilishek, grandchildren: Jacob, Kali (Alex), John, and great granddaughter Miranda.
Born in Honey Grove, TX, Martha was the middle of five children. Older brothers Howard and James, both deceased, and younger sisters Shelby (deceased) and Joyce. Martha met her husband Charles while he was stationed in Texas as a member of the US Air Force. They were married on October 1, 1957 and then made their home in Wisconsin.
As a charter member of Fox River Baptist Church, Martha's faith was always present in the way she lived her life. She worked for Hennes Erecting before leaving to work full time with her husband at Bucky's Taxidermy. She was the first female president of the Wisconsin Taxidermist Association, served as an active lobbyist in Madison WI for taxidermists rights and laws, a past president of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and was an active member with the National Wildlife Federation.
Martha was so proud of her family, passionate about the environment, and loved to sing. We were all blessed by her kindness, encouragement, and love. She will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday February 29, 1:00pm held at Fox River Baptist Church, 2700 E. Henry Street in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020