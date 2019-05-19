|
Martha M. Kahler
Appleton - Martha Kahler, age 97 of Appleton, passed away on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019. Martha was born in Appleton on February 4, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Sylvester) Brockman. After attending school through the eighth grade and being confirmed, Martha stayed at home and helped around the house. She married Elmer Kahler, who preceded her in death in 1998.
In her younger years, Martha was quite the artist, and drew on anything she could get her hands on. She also loved to cook, bake, embroider, and sew. In fact, she made many of her own clothing items. She enjoyed rides through the countryside, picking cherries in Door County, and gardening - both indoors and out. Some of her favorite times were spent at family gatherings around the holidays or special events. She loved Christmas and making her special cut-out sugar cookies for all who visited. More than anything, she loved her family so very much.
They include her three children: Evelyn Wegner of Appleton, Roger (Roselinda) Kahler of Menasha, and Gregg (Shari) Kahler of Appleton; six grandchildren: Deborah Wegner, Lisa (Jeff) Berger, Kenneth Wegner, Sue (Alden) Rideout, Dana (Brandon) Van Dalen, and Shane Kahler; six great-grandchildren: Jonathon Kilsdonk, Christopher Kilsdonk, Alison Gerdts, Adam Gerdts, Harbor Van Dalen, and Eliza Van Dalen; a great-great-grandson: Ethan Kilsdonk; a sister: Jeanette Wilz; and two brothers: Raymond Brockman and Clifford (Cathy) Brockman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer, brothers Carl (Wilma) Brockman and Gilbert (Mary) Brickman, a sister Ruth (Bob) Verbeten, a sister-in-law Katie Brockman, and a brother-in-law Clifford Wilz.
The Christian Funeral Service for Martha will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 302 N. Morrison Street in Appleton, with Rev. Matthew Holtz officiating. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 21, 2019