Martha Sparks
Neenah - When God reached out His hand and said, "Come, Martha, I need you" She answered, "Here I am, Lord and I'm ready." It was September 13, 2019.
Martha was born on May 29, 1926 to Wilbur and Olive (Kizer) Wibel on the family farm in Saint Paris, Ohio. Her mother had major surgery in 1927, so the grandparents, Charles and Nannie Kizer moved out to the farm to help with the farm work and care of the 3 children.
Martha's school days were a joy to her and she loved reading. She was constantly checking out books at the local library. Martha's favorite school subject was English and she won several awards from the State of Ohio's testing programs. She was also valedictorian of her 1944 graduating class from Johnson St. Paris High School.
In September 1944, Martha enrolled in the school of education at Miami University, Oxford. Ohio. She graduated in January 1948 with a Bachelor of Education degree. The highlight of those years was meeting Bob Sparks of Neenah. They married in January 1948 and she moved to Neenah and has lived in Neenah her entire married life. She and Bob celebrated 55 ½ years of marriage before his death in July 2003.
Martha has always been interested in the education of children. She was a pre-school teacher at the YWCA in Neenah as well as 22 years as a teacher at Spring Road Elementary School in Neenah, retiring in 1990.
Volunteerism has also been part of Martha's life. She has given many hours to the Best Friends of Neenah as well as working with special needs children at Coolidge Elementary School since her retirement and doing some private tutoring.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cribbage, reading the daily newspaper and long walks every day to help maintain good health. Friends will remember her love of cardinals. She had all kinds of cardinal pictures and figurines in her home.
Martha has always been very active in her church, First Presbyterian, Neenah where she has been a kindergarten teacher, taught summer church school, was a deacon, Presbyterian Women moderator, circle leader and as a table parent for Youth Alive. Her most recent contribution was funeral reception hostess.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Nancy of Middleton, WI and Anna (David) Otineru, Oxnard, CA. She has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, Susan (Johnny) Gonzales and their daughters, Ava, Olivia and Emma; Laura (Cory) Moreno and their children, Mason and Chloe; and David E Otineru all of CA. She is further survived by her sister Mary L. Houston, CA and her brother Howard C. Wibel, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her dearest friend and husband Bob, her parents, grandparents, her older brother K. Thomas and older sister Mildred E. Wibel ; her in-laws Wilbur and Anna Sparks; Bob's Sister and husband Catherine and N. Grier Hills, brother-in-law Delano Houston and sister-in-law Rita Wibel.
Always an educator, Martha has donated her body to the University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Medicine and Public Health for educational purposes. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Church Street, Neenah with interment in the church columbarium. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the hour of the service.
Martha has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial remembrances be given to the First Presbyterian Church, Neenah or to the Best Friends of Neenah-Menasha or the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 6, 2019