Kimberly - Martin A. "Marty" Vanden Hogen, Kimberly, age 91, died at Oak Park Place on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Kimberly on September 16, 1927 to the late William and Antonette (Kemps) Vanden Hogen. Marty was an Army veteran. He married Beulah Jansen at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on September 6, 1958. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2014. Marty loved to fish and bowl in his younger years. Most recently, he enjoyed the time he spent with his good friends (including the staff) that he affectionately referred to as his "McDonald's Gang" at the restaurant on Eisenhower.



Marty is survived by his children: Jeff (Sue) Vanden Hogen of Stockbridge and Lori Sontag of Richfield; grandchildren: Alicia (Tyler) Schumacher, Carissa (Scott) Mizzen, Nathan Vanden Hogen, Cotey and Austin Carter and Noah Sontag; great grandchildren: Ethan, Carson, Adriana and Alayna Schumacher, Harrison and Isla Mizzen; siblings: Mary Braun, Ann McKitrick, Frances Auden, Bernie (Florence) Vanden Hogen, Pat Kunstman, Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen and Rose (Jerry) Verhagen; and sisters-in-law: Claire and Alice Jansen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents and wife, Beulah, Marty was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Hattie (DeBruin) Jansen; siblings: George, Little Marty and Joseph Vanden Hogen, Catherine (Jack) Vervoort, Terry (Barney) Managan, and Wilma (Richard) Killian; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Ralph Braun, Myles McKitrick, Norb Auden, Jerry Kunstman, Stan (Marcella), Rollie (Betty), Melvin, Lloyd (Mavis), David and Eugene Jansen.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - KIMBERLY CHURCH (620 E. Kimberly Ave. Kimberly) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Marty's brother, the Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery, where military honors conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258, will immediately follow. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice, especially Molly, and Oak Park Place for the love and care Marty received.















