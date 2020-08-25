Martin "Marty" G. Lamers Jr.
Tipler - Martin "Marty" G. Lamers, Jr., age 75, of Tipler, WI, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
He was born on September 7, 1944 in Little Chute, WI, the son of the late Martin G. and Dealia (VandeHey) Lamers, Sr. Marty attended the Little Chute Schools.
He was employed as a truck driver for Thilmany Papers in Kaukauna, WI. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and trap shooting and was a lifelong member of the NRA.
Marty is survived by his sons, James (Kelley) Lamers and Bill Lamers, both of Tipler, WI, and Brett Lamers of Caspian, MI; daughter, Linda (Mike) Maki of Caspian, MI; sister, June Vanden Wyngaard of Kaukauna, WI; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; niece, Jackie (Herb) Loose; nephew, Danny (Heather) Vanden Wyngaard; and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Mary and nephew, Marty Vanden Wyngaard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Long Lake Bible Church in Long Lake, WI. Funeral services will follow at 12pm with Pastor Gary White to officiate.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Martin "Marty" G. Lamers, Jr. online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.