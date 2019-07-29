Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH
600 E. Kimberly Avenue
Kimberly, WI
1927 - 2019
Kimberly - Martin Wydeven, age 91, of Kimberly, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Kaukauna. He was born in Uden, The Netherlands, on August 3, 1927. He was the beloved son of the late Adrianus and Cornelia van Lankveldt Wydeven. He attended grade school and trade school in Uden and as a young man, Martin served in the Dutch Army in Indonesia. He married the love of his life, Wilhelmina Timmers, on August 21,1952 at St. Petrus Church in Uden. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1956. Martin worked at the Kimberly Mill until he retired in 1990. He was a very active volunteer in the Knights of Columbus; Special Olympics; Cursillo; the Kiwanis, serving as its president; Meals on Wheels; and the Heart of the Valley Service Club. He was a master gardener before master gardening was a thing. He loved his time at the cabin in Shawano and escapes to the casino. He'll be remembered for his extensive coin collection and his amazing dance moves - doing the "Marty."

Marty is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma; seven children: Ed (Cindy), Bill (Christie), Bernie (true companion, Shirl), John (Peggy), Mike (Bonnie), Paul (Karen), Wendy (Dr. Peter) Janu; grandchildren, Lisa Schulze, Carl Schulze, Dusty (partner, Ashley) Hansen, Kim Narbatovics, Kris (Tracy) Le Capitaine, Bill Wydeven, Gina (Alan) Walstad, Scott (Krista) Vandenberg, Amanda (Brett) Curtis, Melinda Hetzel (special friend, Joe), Dr. Nicole Wydeven (Nick) Blau, Sarah Wydeven (Fiancé, Manny), Sean Wydeven (special friend, Hannah), Beau Wolsky, Ross (Sabra Lisse) Wydeven, Laura Wydeven, Connor, Charlie and Harris Janu. He is further survived by 17 great grandchildren; a sister, Mien van den Heuvel; sister in law, Betsy Wydeven; brother in law, Theo (Truus) Timmers. Marty will also be remembered by numerous special nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harry, Jan, Peter, Theo; and sisters Truus, Marie and Bertha; Wilma's brothers, Adrianus, Pieter, Johas, Sjaan, Bernard; Wilma's sisters, Anna and Gerarda. Johanna and all their spouses.

The funeral liturgy for Marty will be held on, August 1, 2019 at 5:30pm at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH, 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly. Visitation will be at the church from 3:30pm until the time of mass. Father Carl Schmitt will be officiating. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna. Your care, kindness, and compassion was very much appreciated. Thank you all so very much.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019
