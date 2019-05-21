Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
W7265 School Road
Greenville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martina Doell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martina G. Doell


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martina G. Doell Obituary
Martina G. Doell

Greenville - Martina Gertrude (VanderLoop) Doell- After 104 years on earth, God called Martina home on May 18, 2019 after a long and wonderful life. She was born February 4, 1915 to George and Alice (Rynders) VanderLoop at home, near Ladysmith WI in Rusk County. Martina was proud to be the oldest of 13 siblings.

Typhoid fever slowed her down from starting school; once recovered she didn't slow down again. Following high school graduation in 1933, she moved to the Fox Cities. She lived in Appleton and Neenah, before meeting Wilmer Doell. They were married in 1938 and farmed on School Road in Greenville. In 1976 they sold the farm to Ken & Betty Miller. After Wilmer's death in 1985, the Miller family "adopted" Martina and since then she has been included in just about every Miller family wedding, baptism, Easter and Christmas celebrations.

Martina is the oldest member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greenville. She was involved in Ladies Aid, L.W.M.S and Jolly Workers Homemakers Club.

Martina is survived by siblings, Sister Mary John (Loretta) VanderLoop, Dorothy Krajewski, Tony (Julie) VanderLoop, Gertrude O'Brien, Audrey (Don) Kvist, George (Kathleen) VanderLoop, Anne (Jack) Hauber and brothers-in-law Joe Haasl and Frank Rotta. Over 100 nieces, nephews and other relatives along with many friends further survive her.

Besides her husband and parents, her siblings Marie Haasl, Eileen Rotta, Eunice Rybicki, Paul VanderLoop and Sister Bernice VanderLoop have preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Road, Greenville, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. until the time of the service. Pastor John Qualmann will officiate. She will be buried in the Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Martina's name.

Special thanks for the care and compassion she received from Brewster Village, Appleton along with Eugene & Sue Doell, Dawn Ziegler and Jill Lantta!

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent