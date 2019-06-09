Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
Marty John Somers Obituary
Marty John Somers

Kimberly - Marty John Somers, age 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Cherry Meadows. Marty was born on July 26, 1954, son of Mary (DenDekker) and the late Peter Somers. After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1972, he started his career at Riverside Paper. He then moved to Clearwater Paper Corp. until his retirement.

Marty loved the simple things in life; especially his many friends and family. He will always be remembered as a wise guy who, up until the very end, had a quick sense of humor. In his younger years he played in a men's recreational softball league and was an avid hunter. Marty enjoyed fixing things and working on small engines.

He is survived by his Mom: Mary Somers; his three children: Laura (Marshall) Brooks, Kevin Somers, and Denise (Matt Schultz) Somers, as well as their mother Linda Somers; his grandchildren Conner Stiles, Olivia Fisher, Aidan Somers, Kaylee Somers, and Bode Riesterer; and seven siblings: Nancy (Bill) Preston, Harriet (Randy) Eick, Adrian (Jenny), Maria (Bruce White), Peter, Dave (Joy), and Lisa (Eric Bigelow). He was preceded in death by his Dad.

A time of sharing for Marty will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 204 East Kimberly Ave. from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed www.wichmannfargo.com.

Marty's family would like to thank Cherry Meadows, Thedacare, Dr. Awe and her staff for the excellent care of their father.



"Wrong answer, you K-nuckle head you!"

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019
