Marvella Brey
1925 - 2020
Marvella Brey

Fremont - Marvella V. Brey, age 95, of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Metz, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Edwin "Pete" and Ella(Oehlke) Niemuth.

On April 11, 1942, Marvella married Walter "Bud" Brey at St. John Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. Growing up on the farm, she loved milking the cows and picking pickles. Marvella enjoyed gambling at the casino, playing cards at her house, bowling, snowmobiling, HODAG, polka dancing, playing Bingo, and shaking dice at Hunters Bar in Readfield. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. When she was 92, she had a racecar named in her honor and even made a trip to the racetrack to see "Marvella". Her dog, Freddy had a special place in her heart. Marvella was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Marvella is survived by her granddaughter, Ludana Brey(Leala Dean), New London; two sister-in-laws, Norma Manweiler, Berlin and Virginia Niemuth, Fremont; very special friends and caregivers, Tom and Becky Campbell, Fremont; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, and husband, Bud, Marvella was preceded in death by her son Gary Brey, daughter-in-law, Ann(Bott)Brey and her brother, Derald Niemuth.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. The funeral will be recorded and placed on the funeral home website for viewing.

Marvella's family would like to extend a very special Thank you to Crossroads Care Center and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Marcella was an amazing lady. She was always fun to be with and enjoyed all her stories. She will be greatly missed, but now she can be with her Bud.
Kay and JR
November 6, 2020
My condolences to family. She was always fun to be around.
Dennis Reetz
Friend
November 6, 2020
Marvella was a good friend of Fred and mine.We did a lot of fun things together. She met with my family and we went a lot of places together. We spent a lot of holidays with her and had great times at her house watching old tv programs an enjoying a drink. We
had some good times together at Goodes Inn. We will miss her.
Mary Lu Helmbrecht
Friend
November 6, 2020
Marvella was a wonderful lady. She will be missed by many. RIP Marvella.
Tina
Friend
November 6, 2020
Dana our hearts go out to you. Marvella was a special lady and will be missed by many.
Sharon Rockteschel
Friend
