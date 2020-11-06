Marvella BreyFremont - Marvella V. Brey, age 95, of Fremont, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Metz, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Edwin "Pete" and Ella(Oehlke) Niemuth.On April 11, 1942, Marvella married Walter "Bud" Brey at St. John Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. Growing up on the farm, she loved milking the cows and picking pickles. Marvella enjoyed gambling at the casino, playing cards at her house, bowling, snowmobiling, HODAG, polka dancing, playing Bingo, and shaking dice at Hunters Bar in Readfield. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. When she was 92, she had a racecar named in her honor and even made a trip to the racetrack to see "Marvella". Her dog, Freddy had a special place in her heart. Marvella was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont.Marvella is survived by her granddaughter, Ludana Brey(Leala Dean), New London; two sister-in-laws, Norma Manweiler, Berlin and Virginia Niemuth, Fremont; very special friends and caregivers, Tom and Becky Campbell, Fremont; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, and husband, Bud, Marvella was preceded in death by her son Gary Brey, daughter-in-law, Ann(Bott)Brey and her brother, Derald Niemuth.Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. The funeral will be recorded and placed on the funeral home website for viewing.Marvella's family would like to extend a very special Thank you to Crossroads Care Center and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.