Marvin A. Draheim
1942 - 2020
Marvin A. Draheim

New London - Marvin A. Draheim, age 78, of New London, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at ThedaCare in Appleton. Marvin was born on May 1, 1942 in New London to the late Arnold and Lucille Draheim. He was united in marriage to Gladys Wedde on April 20, 1968. Marvin formerly worked at Simmons and Larsen Canning Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and gardening.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Gladys; children, Kathy Wochinski (significant other, Keith Christel), Robert Draheim (fiancé, Tanya Berry), Roger Draheim (fiancé, Kim Williams) and Rachel Draheim; grandchildren, Jeremy Cook, Zachary Sommers, Malaki Draheim, Zoie Draheim and Dylan Wochinski; great-grandson, Nicholas and siblings, Barbara Wimberger and Margaret (Irvin) Surprise.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; stillborn brother; daughter, Brenda and grandson, Cody.

The funeral service for Marvin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Town of Mukwa.

Due to Covid-19 mandates, Marvin's funeral ceremony will be private for immediate family only. His visitation will be open to the general public, however, masks will be required and social distancing observed. You may be required to wait outside until someone leaves, so that we can be in compliance with capacity regulations. If you wish to come and pay your respects, please do so and then leave promptly. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
