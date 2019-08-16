|
Marvin Besaw
New London - Marvin Eugene Besaw age 82 passed away Thursday August 15 at St. Joseph residence New London. Marvin was born November 21 1936 to the late Melvin and Ida (Buskirk) Besaw in Rhinelander WI
He married Rosemary Moder on October 10 1959. They were blessed with 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. Marvin loved hunting, fishing and pitching horseshoes. He served as a volunteer on New London Fire Department for 20 years. He worked at Hillshire Farm until his retirement. He enjoyed going up north to his cottage in Crandon. He was a long time member of Hortonville Community Baptist Church. His greatest joy was his family but especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Rose, son Roger and Donna Besaw, son Glen and Julie Besaw, grandchildren: Sara and Dan Vaughn, Ryan Besaw and special friend Tiffany Schuh, Brittany and Stephanie Besaw, and former daughter-in-law Peggy Besaw. Sisters and brother: Alice and Frank Lenz, Robert and Nancy Besaw, Judy and Allan Volz, sister-in-law Sheila Besaw and brother-in-law Dennis Herter. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Besaw, sisters Debbie Herter and Bonnie Besaw.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Lary Long and Cliff Mast officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday form 1:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence, the nurses of Ascension Hospice, and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care for their care of Marvin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019